Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,449 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 2.3% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $40,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:INDA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.61. 4,749,721 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

