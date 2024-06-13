Freedom Investment Management Inc. Invests $22.50 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 881,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,501,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.8% of Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jentner Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 314,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 69,134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 78,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 519,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.68. 602,800 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.