Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1,214.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $543.67. 4,771,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,232. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $545.23. The company has a market cap of $469.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.44.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

