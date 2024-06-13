Freedom Investment Management Inc. Acquires 45,445 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,445 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,086,844 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.76.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

