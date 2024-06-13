Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has $14.74 Million Stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Liberty Live Group comprises about 0.4% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned about 0.43% of Liberty Live Group worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,804,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,069,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,541,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,329,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 898,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 90,839 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,886,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,295,155.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,886,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,295,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,492,894 shares of company stock worth $121,296,950 and sold 229,161 shares worth $15,947,127.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 2.9 %

LLYVK stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.94. 1,170,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,924. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $44.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Liberty Live Group Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

