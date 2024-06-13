Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,497 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.22.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $139.74. 13,730,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,473,907. The company has a market cap of $384.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

