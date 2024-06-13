Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,799 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,538,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,594,691. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

