Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,561,000 after buying an additional 1,135,737 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 181,484 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $16.69. 1,143,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,567. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

