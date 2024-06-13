Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $22,264,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 352,961 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,982,000 after purchasing an additional 98,184 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 158,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,396,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded down $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $845.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,397. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $516.54 and a one year high of $855.74. The company has a market capitalization of $375.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $768.40 and a 200-day moving average of $718.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.00.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

