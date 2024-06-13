Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 3,910 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,947,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 4,831.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 227,154 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Ventas Stock Up 1.1 %

VTR stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $50.04. 1,692,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,367. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -947.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

