Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 5,781 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 704,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,515,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,041,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 68,956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,107,000 after purchasing an additional 117,246 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,495,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 676,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.63. 374,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,480. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.39 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.70%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.