Forest Hill Capital LLC Sells 5,054 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Forest Hill Capital LLC cut its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,963. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Articles

