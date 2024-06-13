Forest Hill Capital LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Forest Hill Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares comprises approximately 4.7% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 123,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,528. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878 in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.