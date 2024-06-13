Forest Hill Capital LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Forest Hill Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Banc of California accounts for 2.3% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Banc of California worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. 1,418,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.15. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $16.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BANC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

