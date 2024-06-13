Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 115.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 567,900 shares during the period. Frontline accounts for about 7.2% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.48% of Frontline worth $21,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 477.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Frontline stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Frontline plc has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.03.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Frontline had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

