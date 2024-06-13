Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP decreased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315,167 shares during the period. Valvoline accounts for about 1.8% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP raised its stake in Valvoline by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 2,488,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,515,000 after buying an additional 724,967 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,055,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,722 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,965,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,866,000 after purchasing an additional 74,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,555. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

