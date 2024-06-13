Forefront Analytics LLC Acquires 415 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.97. 624,577 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2589 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.