Flow State Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA)

Flow State Investments L.P. raised its stake in AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the period. Flow State Investments L.P. owned 1.55% of AP Acquisition worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AP Acquisition by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 801,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AP Acquisition by 20.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AP Acquisition by 42.6% in the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AP Acquisition alerts:

AP Acquisition Stock Performance

AP Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.47 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 372,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. AP Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

About AP Acquisition

AP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the de-carbonization/renewable energy sectors with a focus in Japan/Asia (excluding China) and European markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.