FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Up 231.3% in May

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 231.3% from the May 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

SKOR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.55. 29,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,524. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $48.18.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,182,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

