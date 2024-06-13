Flagship Pioneering Inc. Has $49.79 Million Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Flagship Pioneering Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,319,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Denali Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.8% of Flagship Pioneering Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Flagship Pioneering Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $49,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,371,000 after acquiring an additional 250,784 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 165,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 98.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 621,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 308,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,727. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DNLI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,006.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,624 shares of company stock worth $1,958,403. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

