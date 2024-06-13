Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Get Five9 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVN

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $43.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Five9 has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $265,345.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,537 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.