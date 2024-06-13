First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at TD Cowen

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Cowen from $25.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FWRG. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.93. 270,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,027. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

