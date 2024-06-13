First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director James R. Wilkins III Acquires 1,700 Shares

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $26,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,661.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First National Stock Performance

Shares of FXNC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.55. 851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722. First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $97.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get First National alerts:

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. First National had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First National Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

First National Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Separately, TheStreet cut First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FXNC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First National

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First National worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About First National

(Get Free Report)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.