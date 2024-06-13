First County Bank CT Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

First County Bank CT lowered its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of National Grid by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,446,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in National Grid by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,855,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in National Grid by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.16. 953,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,304. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,050.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

