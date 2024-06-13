FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.92.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.27. 151,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $223.24 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

