Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up to $9.64

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $10.95. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 3,875 shares traded.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

