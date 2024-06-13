Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.88.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD stock opened at $125.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.44. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

