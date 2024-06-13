Everscale Price Tops $0.0537 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Everscale has a market capitalization of $105.63 million and $311,132.00 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,113,920,131 coins and its circulating supply is 1,968,827,173 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

