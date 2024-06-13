Everdome Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.41 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Everdome has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $618,436.91 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,724,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

