ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,855 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in ESH Acquisition were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in ESH Acquisition by 367.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 151,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,199 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in ESH Acquisition by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 300,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 150,590 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ESH Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ESH Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Kim LLC lifted its stake in ESH Acquisition by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESH Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ESHA remained flat at $10.43 during trading on Thursday. 10,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,319. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

ESH Acquisition Company Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

