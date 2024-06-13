Ergo Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $76.91 million and approximately $600,096.50 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,921.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.55 or 0.00646359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00117986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00037757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.85 or 0.00259784 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00043961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00075885 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,797,697 coins and its circulating supply is 75,798,669 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

