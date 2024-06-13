Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 15.2% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001523 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $78.58 million and $636,415.43 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,078.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.83 or 0.00665152 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00115193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00038141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.70 or 0.00256622 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00050765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00076939 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,783,009 coins and its circulating supply is 75,783,819 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

