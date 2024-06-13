Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 0.9% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 49.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

EPD traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,995. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.