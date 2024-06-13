ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4049 per share on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.53. 231,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,321. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About ENAGAS S A/ADR
