Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Sells C$817,500.00 in Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$817,500.00.

James Halliday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, James Halliday sold 11,174 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$279,350.00.

On Friday, May 24th, James Halliday bought 800 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,480.00.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

TSE:EFN opened at C$24.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12-month low of C$18.50 and a 12-month high of C$25.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

Element Fleet Management last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.05. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of C$353.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$333.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.5226286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.50.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Further Reading

