ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

ECN Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

ECN stock opened at C$1.86 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. The company has a market cap of C$522.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.34.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$34.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.43 million. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 52.97% and a negative net margin of 134.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.1708738 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other ECN Capital news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,887.50. In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$377,400.00. Also, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, with a total value of C$46,887.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 425,100 shares of company stock valued at $767,907. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.29.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

