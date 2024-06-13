Douglas Paul Petit Sells 4,500 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $81,990.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marten Transport Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 420,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,903. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.76. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $23.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $249.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.77 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

MRTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $12,907,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 11.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 91,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

