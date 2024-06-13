Douglas Paul Petit Sells 4,500 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $81,990.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $575,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marten Transport Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 420,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,903. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.76. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $23.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $249.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $262.77 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $12,907,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 11.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 91,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

