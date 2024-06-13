Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz Sells 45,468 Shares

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 45,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $2,618,956.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,276,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,543,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 54,835 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $3,286,261.55.

On Monday, May 13th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,166 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $6,565,305.44.

On Friday, May 10th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 53,812 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $3,333,115.28.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,093 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $6,615,959.48.

On Monday, May 6th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $8,401,402.72.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

DFIN stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

