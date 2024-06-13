Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.80 and last traded at $62.41. 436,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 549,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.72.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $340.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $368,000.

About Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

