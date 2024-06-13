Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,846. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 748.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 613.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $193.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

