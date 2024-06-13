DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Trading Down 0.4%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €5.09 ($5.47) and last traded at €5.14 ($5.52). Approximately 116,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.16 ($5.54).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $649.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.33.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

