Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.55

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.55 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.71 ($0.14), with a volume of 1537455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.21 million, a P/E ratio of -166.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

