Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.55

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.55 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.71 ($0.14), with a volume of 1537455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DEST
Destiny Pharma Stock Performance
About Destiny Pharma
Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Destiny Pharma
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.