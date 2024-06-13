Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 1.5% After Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $134.50 and last traded at $134.50. 3,404,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 9,082,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.45.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

The firm has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.37.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 720,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.54, for a total transaction of $77,440,844.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,871,201.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,025,216 shares of company stock worth $698,471,876 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 50,411 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 62,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

