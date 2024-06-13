Decred Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Decred coin can now be bought for $18.08 or 0.00027138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $291.42 million and $1.65 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00077627 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011218 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001485 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- 42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $46,048.19 or 0.66240167 BTC.
Decred Profile
Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,122,482 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Decred
