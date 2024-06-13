Decred Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Decred coin can now be bought for $18.08 or 0.00027138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $291.42 million and $1.65 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00077627 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011218 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $46,048.19 or 0.66240167 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,122,482 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

