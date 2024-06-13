David J. Bernhardt Sells 11,221 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $197,152.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,772.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of S traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.38. 3,178,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,198. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.59.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after buying an additional 162,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $228,872,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 9.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,021,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,390,000 after buying an additional 584,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,724,000 after buying an additional 838,818 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

