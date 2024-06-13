Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.66.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DADA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.10 price target on the stock. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Daiwa America cut Dada Nexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $396.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.39.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $342.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.89 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.
