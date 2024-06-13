Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Trading Down 1.6%

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 120,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 206,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXDO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised Crexendo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.75 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Crexendo from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crexendo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Crexendo Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.02 million, a PE ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.01%. Analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

