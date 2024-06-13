Contrasting Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) and RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) and RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and RenovoRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals $8.91 million 40.84 -$67.00 million ($1.75) -4.90 RenovoRx N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.72) -1.62

RenovoRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verrica Pharmaceuticals. Verrica Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenovoRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 RenovoRx 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and RenovoRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.34%. RenovoRx has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 626.50%. Given RenovoRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RenovoRx is more favorable than Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and RenovoRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals -905.83% -229.26% -88.77% RenovoRx N/A -2,860.14% -203.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of RenovoRx shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of RenovoRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovoRx has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals beats RenovoRx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts. The company also develops VP-315, an oncolytic peptide-based injectable therapy, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatology oncologic conditions which includes basal cell carcinoma; and VP-103, a cantharidin-based product candidate for the treatment of plantar warts and is in phase II clinical trial. In addition, it offers YCANTH for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of its product candidates for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum and common warts in Japan, including VP-102; and a license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 for dermatological oncology indications, such as non-metastatic melanoma and non-metastatic merkel cell carcinoma. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The company has a research collaboration with Imugene Limited to deliver oncolytic virus therapy for the treatment of difficult-to-access tumors. RenovoRx, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.

