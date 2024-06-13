Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,265 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $330,123,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,290 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.84. 15,105,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,287,453. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.