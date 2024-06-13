Concentric Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,118 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.